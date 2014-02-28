Crowdsourced 'Pokemon' Becomes A Viral Hit on Twitch

On Feb. 14, an anonymous user on Twitch — the videogame broadcasting platform that now accounts for more Internet bandwidth than Hulu or Facebook — crafted and began playing a stark-looking version of Pokémon, a classic ’90s Game Boy title. The twist? The user was allowing chat-room participants to dictate every move in the game. As of press time, the “Twitch Plays Pokémon” channel had progressed more than halfway through the game, with over a million people playing and 7 million tuning in to watch. “You have people who want pure play, and the other people who want the heavy hand,” says Twitch VP of marketing Matthew DiPietro of the fan-fueled phenomenon. “Everybody is getting crazy philosophical about it.”