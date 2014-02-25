'Godzilla' trailer: Find out why Bryan Cranston is so scared

Jeff Labrecque
February 25, 2014 at 07:13 PM EST

Godzilla

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG-13
runtime
123 minutes
Wide Release Date
05/16/14
performer
Bryan Cranston, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen, Ken Watanabe
director
Gareth Edwards
distributor
Warner Bros.
genre
Action Adventure, Sci-fi and Fantasy

And that’s why they call it a tease. Tuesday morning’s audio-only clip for Godzilla, featuring Bryan Cranston ranting about state secrets and imminent danger, is much better with some shots of apocalyptic destruction. The full trailer incorporates a version of Cranston’s voice-over with glimpses of the beast and the havoc it leaves in its wake, while Cranston, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Elizabeth Olsen run for cover and plot a response.

“Can you kill it?” asks Taylor-Johnson’s soldier.

That didn’t work in 1954, according to the trailer. That Godzilla movie mythology about being awakened by American nuclear tests in the Pacific Ocean? Turns out those nukes were detonated with the specific intention of destroying the beast. Godzilla makes a cameo, but mostly, we see… something… tossing planes out of the sky and rolling giant battleships.

As far as trailers go, I’d say Godzilla is now two-for-two. No snickering yet. Watch the full trailer below:

Godzilla opens in the U.S. on May 16.

