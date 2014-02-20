Olympic viewership remains steady; 'Idol' boys drop

Day 14 of the NBC’s Olympic coverage Wednesday remained steady in viewers (20.1 million) versus the 2010 Vancouver Games (20.3 mil), but 18-49 ratings dropped 9% for the night to 5.0, according to Nielsen. Still, those numbers were wildly better than what the competish averaged, with ABC flat-out waiving the white flag by airing mostly repeats.

Let’s start with NBC and where it stands as it prepares to wrap up its Olympic coverage. Overall, Sochi is down from Vancouver by 13% in 18-49 (5.9 vs. 6.8) and 10% in viewers (22.5 vs. 24.9 million), as well as down 6% from Torino in 18-49 (5.9 vs. 6.3).

Fox — aka American Idol and the Top 10 boys — finished second in the key demo with a 2.6 rating, down 4% from Tuesday’s Top 10 girls performance. That’s up, however, in viewers (9.9 million vs. 9.7 million).

CBS finished third in the demo with a 1.8 after airing a repeat of Hawaii Five-0, and originals of Criminal Minds (2.4) and CSI (2.0). ABC came in fourth with a mere .8, after airing repeats of The Middle, Suburgatory, Modern Family and Nashville. That was the season finale of Super Fun Night, but it only notched a .9 rating, down 31% from last week to a series low. It was kinda fun while it lasted, gals.