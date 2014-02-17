Olympics: What to watch today

The Olympics: So many sports, so little time. Need help deciding which events to watch? We’re here to help. Each day, we’ll give you our three picks for the most watch-worthy events. Here’s what we recommend for Monday, February 17:

FIGURE SKATING ICE DANCING GOLD MEDAL FINAL

10 a.m. NBCSN

Nothing like watching some high-stakes ice dancing live with your morning coffee.

WOMEN’S BIATHLON 12.5 KM MASS START GOLD MEDAL FINAL

1:30 p.m. NBCSN

This will be a tight race: Norway’s Tora Berger and Belarus’ Darya Domracheva are mass start biathlon rivals and are both competing in this event. Let the battle begin!

TWO-MAN BOBSLED

8 p.m. NBC

USA 1 driver Steven Holcomb and his brakeman Steve Langton are trying to earn America its first Olympic two-man medal in 62 years.

UPDATE: This event has been postponed to Tuesday, due to fog in Sochi.

MEN’S SNOWBOARDING, SNOWBOARD CROSS FINAL

8 p.m. NBC

It’s all downhill for U.S. snowboarders Alex Diebold and Nate Holland (above) and, in a different sense, for two-time Olympic champ Seth Wescott, who didn’t make the cut. —Clark Collis