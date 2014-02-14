Monitor: February 21, 2014

Retiring

For real this time. Jay Leno, 63, signed off from NBC’s The Tonight Show on Feb. 7, passing the torch to Jimmy Fallon, 39 (who’ll make his hosting debut on Feb. 17). Seth Meyers, 40, is taking over for Fallon on Late Night.

Controversy

Did The Biggest Loser go too far? Fans were shocked on Feb. 4 when rail-thin Rachel Frederickson, 24, won the reality show. (She’d dropped from 260 to 105 pounds.) Her trainer, Dolvett Quince, acknowledged the uproar but said Rachel’s “journey to good health has not yet ended.”

Revealed

Turns out the “Dumb Starbucks” publicity stunt — which had L.A. residents lining up for hours to get a free cup of bad coffee — was the work of comedian Nathan Fielder, 31, of the Comedy Central show Nathan for You. Alas, the health department didn’t see the humor : It shut down the fake java joint on Feb. 10 for operating without a permit…. Singer-actress Selena Gomez, 21, checked into a rehab facility in January for two weeks, her rep has confirmed, adding that she was not seeking treatment for substance abuse.

Ailing

Leonard Nimoy, Star Trek‘s original Spock, has revealed that he’s battling lung disease. The 88-year-old also urged his fans to stop smoking.

Deaths

Gabriel Axel, who directed the Oscar-winning Danish film Babette’s Feast, died on Feb. 9 at age 95…. Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Maxine Kumin died on Feb. 6 at her farm in Warner, N.H., after a long illness. She was 88.

Birthdays

Feb. 16: Elizabeth Olsen, 25

Feb. 17: Michael Bay, 50

Feb. 19: Jeff Daniels, 59

Feb. 20: Sidney Poitier, 87; Rihanna, 26