'The Lego Movie': Did it make you cry? -- POLL

The LEGO Movie type Movie genre Animated

In the past, I’ve made no secret of my love for animated films — especially the ones that can reach into my cold, dark soul and flip the switch labeled “feelings.” And I know I’m not alone. In fact, when the subject of tear-inducing animated movies came up on the Editors Hour on Sirius XM this past week, we had dozens of callers who could all point out different cartoons that made them weep. The one that surprised me the most? The Lego Movie.

Now, at that point, the movie had not been released yet. But our producer Jennifer, who had seen an early screening, insisted that it made her misty. So when I went to see the movie this weekend — joined, apparently, by the rest of the movie-going world — I fully expected waterworks…only to surprisingly find myself dry-eyed by the end of the film.

That’s not to say it wasn’t a moving film. [Spoiler alert: Movie specifics ahead.] Near the end of the film, when it was revealed that the movie was taking place in the imagination of a young boy who was playing with his father’s (Will Ferrell) off-limits Lego collection, I was thrilled that the filmmakers had found a way to add so much heart to a movie we all had once assumed was a simple marketing ploy. (I mean, it still is, but at least it’s a good movie, too.) And then when Ferrell’s character — the boy’s human inspiration of the film’s Lord Business villain — had a change of heart and realized the error of his anti-creativity ways, I thought it was a sweet message. But tear-worthy? Not so much. The man sitting in front of me, though, seemed touched in a profound way — tears and sniffles included.

Maybe his father is Lord Business. Or maybe I wasn’t weepy because my parents always encouraged creativity (and, truth be told, I was always more of a Playmobil kid). Regardless, it’s confession time! Take the poll: