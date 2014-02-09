'Game of Thrones': The 15-minute season 4 preview is here

James Hibberd
February 09, 2014 at 12:00 PM EST

HBO just released this lengthy look at season 4 of Game of Thrones. The nearly 15-minute video includes a mix of new preview footage and behind-the-scenes interviews with the cast and showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss. “I think what makes this season different is things really get going much more quickly,” Benioff says, with co-star Kit Harington adding, “It’s more thrilling throughout than season 3 was.” See the whole video below; Thrones returns April 6.

