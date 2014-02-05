'Biggest Loser' finale ratings best since premiere

NBC’s The Biggest Loser had its season finale Tuesday night, ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD returned and Fox’s comedies saw the result of their big Super Bowl promotion.

Loser had its best rating since its season premiere and delivered a season best among total viewers, jumping 29 percent this week (chart below). Yet Loser was down 19 percent from last year’s finale.

SHIELD came back steady-ish, placing second at 8 p.m., dipping a tenth of a point from its last episode.

On Fox, there was no post-Super Bowl boost for New Girl and the return of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Like, none. In fact, New Girl dropped — down 16 percent — while Brooklyn was steady. This proves once again that getting additional sampling for existing shows after sporting events doesn’t translate into bigger weekly audiences. Fox points out that last scripted show to see a “meaningful” post-Bowl bump was Grey’s Anatomy in 2006, but surely a drop in viewership isn’t very welcome after all that extra attention.

Full chart: