'Biggest Loser' finale ratings best since premiere

placeholder
James Hibberd
February 05, 2014 at 04:52 PM EST

NBC’s The Biggest Loser had its season finale Tuesday night, ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD returned and Fox’s comedies saw the result of their big Super Bowl promotion.

Loser had its best rating since its season premiere and delivered a season best among total viewers, jumping 29 percent this week (chart below). Yet Loser was down 19 percent from last year’s finale.

SHIELD came back steady-ish, placing second at 8 p.m., dipping a tenth of a point from its last episode.

On Fox, there was no post-Super Bowl boost for New Girl and the return of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Like, none. In fact, New Girl dropped — down 16 percent — while Brooklyn was steady. This proves once again that getting additional sampling for existing shows after sporting events doesn’t translate into bigger weekly audiences. Fox points out that last scripted show to see a “meaningful” post-Bowl bump was Grey’s Anatomy in 2006, but surely a drop in viewership isn’t very welcome after all that extra attention.

Full chart:

NET/TIME/SHOW  18-49 RATING  TOTAL VIEWERS (+000)
FOX 8:00P DADS- 1.5 3,754
8:30P BRKLYN-2/4 RS 1.3 3,215
9:00P NEW GIRL- 1.6 3,476
9:30P BRKLYN 9-9- 1.4 3,222
ABC 8-9P MARVL-SHLD- 2.1 6,541
9:00P GOLDBERGS- 1.7 5,083
9:30P TROPHY WIF- 1.0 3,299
10-11P KILLER WMN- 0.7 3,068
CBS 8-9P NCIS- 3.0 19,315
9-10P NCIS:LA- 2.9 16,391
10-11P PERSON-INT- 2.1 12,140
NBC 8-9P WNTR-SOCHI- S 1.4 5,266
9-11P BIGST LOSER- 2.2 7,380
CW 8-9P ORIGINALS- 0.8 2,034
9-10P SUPRNATURAL- 1.1 2,553

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now