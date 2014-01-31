'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' Super Bowl teaser

Captain America: The Winter Soldier Close Streaming Options

Marvel Studios has dropped 10 seconds of imagery from the upcoming Super Bowl trailer for Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

I know, I know … a teaser for a trailer. But welcome to how it’s been for a few years now. If you’re into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this kind of thing that fires the synapses and gets you fired up for more. If you’re not, think of this as the grape you steal at the grocery store when you have no intention of buying the bag.

Since it goes by quickly, and is about as inscrutable as one of those “On the next Mad Men …” teasers, Entertainment Weekly has slowed it down for you with some screen grabs.

Consider the next several pages to be a deep dive into a thimble full of water.

Our first image is one that is surprisingly disturbing, given America’s ongoing national nightmare of mass shootings. The teaser opens with a man in battle armor, with long stringy hair, and toting an assault weapon while glancing emotionless toward the panicked onlookers who are running for their lives.

What happened here? Is this what it looks like? Subconsciously, it sets the nerves on edge.

Later we get another suggestion of mass shooting on a city street.

This is our villain — a bio-engineered assassin known as The Winter Soldier. If you’ve read the Ed Brubaker comic books that inspired the film, (or remember Sebastian Stan’s role from the first Captain America movie) you already know a lot more about his real identity.

The second shot in the teaser is a helluva lot more reassuring. All it says, essentially, is: “Samuel L. Jackson is in this movie!” But after that unsettling opening image, it’s a split-second of reassurance. Here comes Big, Bad Nick Fury. And if Nick Fury is around, he’s going to set things straight while you hide under his long, black coat.

Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers is not, however, reassured. Here we see him in the already released elevator fight scene, when S.H.I.E.L.D. turns on one of their most powerful allies. The look in his eye conjures a little Elvis Presley: “We can’t go on together … with suspicious minds …”

Later, we see he is fairly justified in his mistrust. A S.H.I.E.L.D. quinjet swoops low over a freeway and spins around to strafe our red, white, and blue hero. Marvel has been open about the fact that this movie will feature Cap at odds with its global peacekeeping force. The question is how they will resolve that conflict while still keeping S.H.I.E.L.D. on the heroic side of the good guy/bad guy divide.

Next up in this fast-moving montage, a shot of Falcon running to the rescue alongside Cap on the deck of one of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s new hellicarriers. This tease is meant to give us a close look at the flying apparatus used by Anthony Mackie’s high-tech hero.

This is the “before” shot …

… and this is “after.” Falcon’s wings are fully deployed. When EW visited the set of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, I noticed that the prop wings had a small trademark embossed on them, alongside a serial number: Stark Industries.

How about that? We also get a shot of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow from behind. I wonder why. She’s not wearing a wing-ed backpack or anything. Hm. A mystery. But then again, we’ve seen Hawkeye in this kind of pose a thousand times. And it’s not like a superhero movie would ever stoop to blatantly highlighting the sex appeal of one of its stars.

It’s not all eye candy. We also get to see Black Widow in some death-defying poses, although this is probably not Johansson, who surely has a “Don’t-Actually-Blow-Me-Up” clause in her contract.

Lastly, we catch a glimpse of the final showdown between Cap and the unmasked Winter Soldier, apparently aboard one of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s massive flying fortresses.

Kind of has an Old West showdown vibe, no?

