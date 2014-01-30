Seth Macfarlane's 'A Million Ways to Die in the West': See the trailer

Hillary Busis
January 30, 2014 at 06:27 PM EST

A Million Ways to Die in the West

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
runtime
116 minutes
Wide Release Date
05/30/14
performer
Neil Patrick Harris, Seth MacFarlane, Liam Neeson, Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron
director
Seth MacFarlane
distributor
Bluegrass Films
genre
Western, Comedy

Like Mel Brooks’ Blazing Saddles, Seth MacFarlane’s A Million Ways to Die in the West is a gleefully profane, proudly anachronistic Western spoof set in the mid to late 19th century that features an unlikely hero, a gorgeous blond love interest, at least one big campfire scene, cartoonish violence, jokes about sharpshooting, jokes about promiscuous frontier ladies, jokes about Native Americans who just might be Members of the Tribe (“Mila Kunis” is the new “Loz im geyn!”), and lots — I mean lots — of slapstick humor.

And unlike the classic 1974 comedy, A Million Ways probably won’t break any new ground — though it is pretty cool to see major talents like Charlize Theron, Neil Patrick Harris, Sarah Silverman, Liam Neeson, and, yes, MacFarlane himself united in the same goofy joke factory. (Another Brooksian touch: The Family Guy creator is the film’s director, co-writer, and star.) Though be forewarned: Given the graphic nature of a few scenes in the following restricted trailer, you might want to wait to watch until after you’ve eaten lunch. And the language is obscene enough to make Mel himself proud. Hosti gezen in dayne lebn?

A Million Ways to Die in the West gallops into theaters May 30.

