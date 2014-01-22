On The Books: B.J. Novak pens new children's book

The most exciting book news today? Film and television star B.J. Novak has partnered with Penguin Young Readers Group to publish a new picture book called (wait for it) The Book With No Pictures. As the title implies, the children’s book will be text-only, designed to provide children with a more enthralling reading experience.

Before you start shaking your head with confusion, let Novak explain: “I wanted to write a book that would introduce the youngest of kids to the idea that words can be their allies — that the right words can be as fun, exciting, and ridiculous as any pictures,” the actor said in a statement released by his publishing company. “Also, I can’t draw.”

The Book With No Pictures, which will be published in the fall of 2014, is the first of two books that Novak will release with Dial, an imprint of Penguin Young Reader’s Group.

More book news below!

Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, announced today that it will will publish Cody Wilson’s Negative Liberty: A Gun Printer’s Guide to the Apocalypse. The book will be a personal account of Wilson’s technical and political struggles to create the first 3D gun.

“Cody Wilson captured the world’s imagination with the 3D printed gun and I’m sure he will do the same with Negative Liberty,” Jennifer Bergstrom, publisher of Gallery Books, said in a statement. A former student at the University of Texas School of Law, Wilson has become the face of 3D printing — so much so that Forbes just placed him on their prestigious “30 under 30” list. The book is scheduled to be published in fall 2015.

Costa Short Story Finalists were announced and six writers have been chosen out of 1,400 entries. Though the stories are chosen with the authors listed anonymously, the judges managed to select two authors who also made it into the running last year: Angela Readman and Sheila Llewellyn. Other finalists include Tony Bagley, Clare Chandler, Erin Soros and Kit de Waal. The winner will be announced at the Costa book awards on January 28. [The Guardian]

Three Cups of Tea author Greg Mortenson spoke out on The Today Show about his remorse for fabricating part of his popular tale and also for mishandling charity funds. The 2006 book followed Mortenson’s journey to create schools for poor children in Afghanistan and Pakistan, work that led to Nobel Peace Prize nominations in 2009 and 2010. “I stand by the stories. The stories happened, but … not in the sequence or the timing,” he told Tom Brokaw. [Today]