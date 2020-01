Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul plays a widowed father in the Sundance feature Hellion. Based on a short film by director Kat Candler, the film follows the story of Paul’s character and his son, played by newcomer Josh Wiggins. Candler found Wiggins through his YouTube videos, and the breakout young star, who is just 15, talks about his Internet notoriety with EW’s Anthony Breznican along with Paul and Candler, below.