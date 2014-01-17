type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 100 minutes performer John Cusack, Ione Skye, Joan Cusack, John Mahoney, Jeremy Piven, Lili Taylor director Cameron Crowe distributor 20th Century Fox Film Corporation author Cameron Crowe genre Comedy, Romance, Drama

We gave it an A-

So it makes sense that The Spectacular Now is often compared to Say Anything… (1989, 1 hr., 40 mins., PG-13), Cameron Crowe’s textured tale of postadolescent love. Both films take genre clichés — overprotective parents, overperforming valedictorians, overanxious virgins — and go behind the cardboard cutouts to reveal the little things that actually prop them up. Sutter and John Cusack’s Lloyd Dobler are kith and kin in the way they fear making decisions that will box them in, are lacking a present father figure, and are willing to throw themselves into romance despite their better judgment. In her graduation speech the object of Lloyd’s affection, Diane Court (Ione Skye), says, ”But when I think about the future, the truth is, I am really scared.” What these movies get is that it’s the good kind of scared. A-