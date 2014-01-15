On The Books: Story Prize finalists announced

The Story Prize, the most significant award in the United States recognizing short stories, announced three finalists for its 2013 award: Tenth of December by George Saunders, Bobcat by Rebecca Lee and Archangel by Andrea Barrett. Saunders was a finalist in 2006 for his book In Persuasion Nation. [LA Times]

X-Files star Gillian Anderson will be co-writing a novel for Simon & Schuster’s new science fiction imprint, Simon451. Anderson’s A Vision of Fire will be the first release in October 2014.

Argentinian poet Juan Gelman died Tuesday in Mexico City at the age of 83. Gelman was the author of over 20 collections of poetry, and won the Cervantes Prize in 2007. [NPR]