Drake's 'SNL' promos mock 'Degrassi,' beat-making

Did Jimmy break up with Ashley after she got high on ecstasy and made out with Sean at the end of the school year, prompting her to reinvent herself for Grade 9 as an artsy goth chick with a pixie cut? (The answer to this question, like the previous one, is “yes.”)

Drake, of course, is more than a former teen star; he’s also an accomplished rapper, and an able straight man for the antics of promo costars Bobby Moynihan and Jay Pharoah. But it’s in the clip’s brief, glorious Degrassi segment that he truly shines as a funnyman; let’s hope it’s only a taste of what’s to come on SNL this weekend. At least cross your finger for more material like this and less material like Moynihan and Pharoah talking about beats.