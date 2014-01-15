'Devil's Due': Stunt baby terrifies New Yorkers

By Ariana Bacle Updated January 15, 2014 at 03:51 PM EST
Devil's Due

Potential good samaritans were punished Monday when upon looking in an abandoned stroller, a demonic-looking baby popped up and screamed.

The gag was a publicity stunt for Devil’s Due, a horror movie about a pregnant woman who discovers her baby is actually Satan’s after she experiences some worse-than-usual side effects.

Devil’s Due, starring Zach Gilford, Allison Miller, and Sam Anderson, comes out Friday. To hold you over until then, watch the video below of the stunt:

