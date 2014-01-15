'Devil's Due': Stunt baby terrifies New Yorkers
Advertisement
Potential good samaritans were punished Monday when upon looking in an abandoned stroller, a demonic-looking baby popped up and screamed.
The gag was a publicity stunt for Devil’s Due, a horror movie about a pregnant woman who discovers her baby is actually Satan’s after she experiences some worse-than-usual side effects.
Devil’s Due, starring Zach Gilford, Allison Miller, and Sam Anderson, comes out Friday. To hold you over until then, watch the video below of the stunt:
Devil's Due
|type
|
|mpaa
|
Comments