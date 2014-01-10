'Project Runway All Stars': Did the judges make the right choice? POLL

Project Runway type TV Show genre Reality,

Seth Aaron Henderson made Project Runway history last night when he was crowned the winner of Project Runway All Stars season three.

The self-taught designer beat out fellow finalists Korto Momolu and Elena Slyvniak, to become the first designer to win both Project Runway (season seven) and Project Runway All Stars. Among the spoils of his victory: his own QVC fashion collection, a fashion spread and contributing editor title at Marie Claire magazine, an all-expenses paid trip for two to South East Asia, a cash prize of $150,000, and a complete custom sewing studio.

On last night’s finale, Henderson’s final collection — inspired by his Spanish heritage and created in just four days with a budget of $2,000 — helped him lock up a majority vote from host Alyssa Milano, judges Isaac Mizrahi and Georgina Chapman, mentor Zanna Roberts Rassi, and guest judges Gayle King and Zac Posen.

