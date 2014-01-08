'Crazy Rich Asians' paperback cover reveal

type Book genre Fiction author Kevin Kwan

What does it mean to be a crazy-rich Asian as opposed to a plain old rich Asian? To find out, just delve into Kevin Kwan’s delicious beach read Crazy Rich Asians. The story explores the social and political hierarchies of three pedigreed Chinese families and the drama that strikes when Nicholas Young brings his American-born Chinese girlfriend home to Singapore for the summer. The bedazzled hardcover was a best-seller last summer and has been optioned for film by the producers of The Hunger Games movies. But if you want next season’s hottest look — as so many of Kwan’s characters do — hold out for the paperback version, exclusively revealed above, in May 2014.

Read an interview with Kwan here.