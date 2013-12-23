Jerry Seinfeld gets 'Coffee' with Tina Fey, Howard Stern, more

By Hillary Busis
December 23, 2013 at 07:20 PM EST

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

  Web Series

“This show is not really a show,” Howard Stern tells Jerry Seinfeld in the following clip, speaking in a slightly accusatory tone. “It’s just for you to drive around in cool cars…”

“…with people I think are cool,” Seinfeld answers matter-of-factly.

And that, in essence, is what the self-explanatory webseries Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee is all about. Each episode features a neat old automobile, a sunny locale, and a table where Seinfeld shares a caffeinated beverage with a different comedic luminary. Tina Fey, Patton Oswalt, Howard Stern, Jay Leno, and Louis CK will all appear on the show this year — as will a creepy drone camera whose flight is scored by “Ride of the Valkyries.” Judging from the trailer, Seinfeld and Stern’s talk looks like it’ll be especially fun; how often do you get to see one middle-aged comedian tell another that he looks like “a hip Wicked Witch of the West”?

The third season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee premieres on Crackle January 2.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

