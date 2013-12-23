Jerry Seinfeld gets 'Coffee' with Tina Fey, Howard Stern, more

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee type Web Series

“This show is not really a show,” Howard Stern tells Jerry Seinfeld in the following clip, speaking in a slightly accusatory tone. “It’s just for you to drive around in cool cars…”

“…with people I think are cool,” Seinfeld answers matter-of-factly.

And that, in essence, is what the self-explanatory webseries Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee is all about. Each episode features a neat old automobile, a sunny locale, and a table where Seinfeld shares a caffeinated beverage with a different comedic luminary. Tina Fey, Patton Oswalt, Howard Stern, Jay Leno, and Louis CK will all appear on the show this year — as will a creepy drone camera whose flight is scored by “Ride of the Valkyries.” Judging from the trailer, Seinfeld and Stern’s talk looks like it’ll be especially fun; how often do you get to see one middle-aged comedian tell another that he looks like “a hip Wicked Witch of the West”?

The third season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee premieres on Crackle January 2.