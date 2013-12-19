'24' reboot: Judy Davis to play villain
Advertisement
Credit: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
Fox has begun to stock up the villains who will do battle against Jack Bauer later this season. Judy Davis (Husbands and Wives, Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows) will recur as Margo, a British national and the widow of a notorious terrorist., in 24: Live Another Day that’ll premiere in April.
Production on the limited series begins in January in London. Davis joins the previously announced Kim Raver, William Devane and Mary Lynn Rajskub, who along with Kiefer Sutherland, will reprise their 24 roles.
The reboot will begin four years after the events of 24’s final season, which aired during the ’09-10 season.
Comments