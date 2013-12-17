On the Books: Hugh Howey to publish Kurt Vonnegut-inspired book

Today’s top headlines include authors adapting from previous works, as well as some e-book related news and notable deaths. Read on for more:

Amazon Publishing’s Kindle Worlds, a platform for licensed fan fiction, has announced it will publish author Hugh Howey’s Peace in Amber on January 14, 2014. The book, set in the world of Kurt Vonnegut, is inspired by Slaughterhouse-Five, with Howey detailing his own, real-life account of September 11, 2001. “Slaughterhouse-Five moved me as few works of fiction ever have,” Howey said in a press release. “It was the autobiographical nature of the work, this exploration of Dresden’s bombing through the eyes of a survivor. I don’t think I would have found the courage to write about my 9/11 experience without Vonnegut’s work as an example.”

Bestselling romance novelist Janet Dailey has died at 69. She was best known for her “Calder” series and Americana series, but almost ended her career in 1997 when she was sued by Nora Roberts for copyright infringement. The plagiarism scandal ended in 1998 when the lawsuit was settled out of court. [ABC News]

Novelist Hugh Nissenson died Friday at the age of 80. He’s best known for 1985’s The Tree of Life, an American Book Awards (now known as the National Book Awards) finalist. [The New York Times]

Is it possible to binge-read books? The new e-book subscription service Entitle thinks so, joining Amazon’s Kindle Lending Library, as well as the services from Oyster and Scribd, in the race to make a “Netflix for books.” Entitle lists a monthly fee depending on the number of books: two for $14.99, three for $21.99, and so on. [LA Times]

But if you’re into 17th- to 19th- century books, you can simply head over to the British Library’s Flickr page, where the library has uploaded one million scans of books for public domain use. [CBC]

Why do bad guys always lose in fantasy novels? Vitamin D deficiency, says a paper in the Medical Journal of Australia. After all, if evil is sunlight-averse, it’s bound to grow weaker. [The Medical Journal of Australia]

Check out what Mike Tyson reads: The heavyweight champion boxer and author of The Undisputed Truth chatted about his taste in philosophy — “Nietzsche’s my favorite” — with The Wall Street Journal. [The Wall Street Journal]

Another must-read: Authors of sequels of books by dead writers, including Raymond Chandler, P.G. Wodehouse, and Jane Austen, talk about their art. “I didn’t imagine Raymond Chandler at my shoulder, approving or disapproving,” John Banville tells the Financial Times. “I felt curiously comfortable.” [Financial Times]

Speaking of Raymond Chandler, he’s in the second round of authors going head to head in The Guardian‘s bracket game for the greatest American novelist. Spoiler: Matthew Spencer chose Chandler’s The Long Goodbye over Saul Bellow’s Herzog. [The Guardian]