Lauryn Hill gives 'Consumerism' the lyric video treatment: Watch it here

“Consumerism” has been kicking around since Lauryn Hill emerged from a brief stint in jail for failure to pay taxes just over two months ago, and now the song it has been given the lyric video treatment. (It’s on Vimeo, which Hill probably uses because she considers it “off the grid.”)

The clip is just as manic as the word salad that makes up the track. Look closely and you’ll spot images from the news, cartoons, hygiene films, and a note that “80% of the world’s supplies sit beneath the Democratic Republic of Congo,” which could probably use some clarification or a fact check.

Take a deep breath, get hydrated, and check out the rapid-fire lyric clip for “Consumerism” below:

Hill is currently on a brief tour, which will take her through a handful of venues in the Northeast. The tour is called Homecoming. “Back home, Ms. Hill finds herself in a place where she can once again live and breathe the art that has brought her to the forefront of our psyches, and has earned her place as being one of the most prolific and thought provoking artists of our time,” her official site said of the trek. “Ms. Hill has chosen to stride back into the public light, bringing her high energy and consciousness charged sound with Homecoming, a string of intimate shows for her fans, in and around New York City.” Go ahead and write your own joke about Hill being “prolific.”

