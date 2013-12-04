How do you pronounce 'gif'? 'Jeopardy' gives definitive answer

type TV Show Current Status In Season

I know it. You know it. The American people know it. And now it’s been corroborated by the ultimate smartypants authority: Jepoardy, and more specifically, Alex Trebek.

Yes, Steve Wilhite — inventor of the looping mobile image format that conquered the Internet long ago — has always insisted that his creation should be pronounced with a soft “g;” you’re supposed to say it like the peanut butter, not “gift” without the “t.” And yet plenty of us continue to ignore his wishes, including the Oxford English Dictionary — which allows for both pronunciations.

Not America’s favorite quiz show, though. Tuesday’s Final Jeopardy established that as far as Trebek is concerned, the soft “g” rules. Could this finally be the video that convinces everyone to let go of gif? Only time will tell; for now, though, watch it and weep.