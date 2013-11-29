Singles: December 6, 2013
Reviews of the latest songs from U2, Colbie Caillat, and more
U2, ”Ordinary Love”
Made for the biopic Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, the band’s first new song in four years feels properly reverent — and weirdly lacking in turbulence. Long walk? More like a quick snooze. B- —Nick Catucci
Colbie Caillat, ”Hold On”
Caillat proves she’s more than just a sunblock-and-sandals strummer, taking a sip from producer Ryan Tedder’s heady electro-pop cocktail and unleashing a hitherto-unheard diva coo. A- —Kyle Anderson
Justin Bieber Feat. R. Kelly, ”PYD”
How interesting is R. Kelly? He can turn a meh Bieber song into a hmm Bieber song. Justin’s attempt at Drake-y avant-R&B is a dud, but Kelly’s supreme silliness — “I’ve been doing forensics on your body” — saves it, just barely. C+ —Ray Rahman
