'Anchorman 2' stars bring some 'Afternoon Delight' to Australia

Here’s something to make your afternoon delightful.

The KVWN Channel 4 News team — otherwise known as Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Steve Carell, and David Koechner — reprised their a cappella rendition of the Starland Vocal Band’s 1976 hit “Afternoon Delight” from the first Anchorman film for the Sydney Premiere of the upcoming sequel. And it is awesome. Luckily, it was all caught on film because, as Ferrell says in the beginning of the clip, they are only going to do it once. Those lucky Aussies. (Except for that one time they also re-created the number at last week’s live Anchorman script reading!)

Check out the performance below:

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues opens in theaters Dec. 20.