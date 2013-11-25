Sutton Foster to return to Broadway in 'Violet'
Two-time Tony winner (and former Bunheads sweetheart) Sutton Foster is heading back to Broadway and re-teaming with Roundabout Theatre Company two years after she earned her second Best Actress in a Musical win for Roundabout's 2011 revival of Anything Goes.
Foster will star in a new Broadway staging of Violet, directed by Leigh Silverman. The gospel/country/rock/R&B musical boasts a score by Jeanine Tesori and a book and lyrics by Brian Crawley. The show is based on Doris Betts' short story "The Ugliest Pilgrim," which tells the tale of a disfigured girl named Violet who follows an Oklahoma televangelist whom she believes can heal her.
The production itself is based on a one-night-only New York City Center Encores! concert earlier this summer, which co-starred Joshua Henry, Christopher Sieber, Keala Settle and more. Full casting for the Broadway production has not yet been announced.
Violet will begin previews on March 28, 2014 in anticipation of opening night on April 20. The 20-week limited engagement will play Broadway's American Airlines Theatre, which will first host Rebecca Hall in a revival of Sophie Treadwell's Machinal. (On top of that, Roundabout has also landed a few other starry names for its upcoming productions, including Alan Cumming and Michelle Williams in Cabaret and Ewan McGregor in The Real Thing.)
