Justin Bieber gets groovy on 'Roller Coaster'
It's been (or felt like) 344 weeks since Justin Bieber's Music Mondays have been in effect, and we've seen everything from a Diplo-produced jam to a racy R. Kelly duet. But on this, the eighth Music Monday, we're getting something else altogether: funk.
Bieber's new track "Roller Coaster" rocks some feel-good '70s vibes that may or may not inspire you to get down on the ground. (If not, though, President Kelly will be happy to put you down for you.)
Take a listen to the new JB song below:
