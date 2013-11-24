Giada De Laurentiis slices finger during Thanksgiving special -- PHOTO

Saturday’s Thanksgiving Live special on the Food Network ended up serving as a public service announcement: Try not to cut your finger while cooking Thanksgiving dinner. Giada De Laurentiis accidentally sliced her finger during the live special, and she posted the gnarly evidence on Instagram:

When a viewer tweeted well-wishes, De Laurentiis responded that she might need to get stitches. Just a few hours earlier, the Food Network host posted a photo of her festive manicure, unscathed:

Alton Brown, who hosted the third annual special, started the hashtag #savegiadasfinger following the incident and even joked about the damage on Twitter:

Just to wipe all the bloody imagery out of your head, check out the Instagram video Giada posted of all the Turkey Day food porn: