Miley Cyrus to take over MTV -- See a teaser

What did you do when you turned 21? Was it a brief but torrid affair with tequila, or was it a quiet night at home racked by college graduation-related panic?

No matter how hard (or little) you raged, its unlikely that you commandeered a cable network when you arrived at legal drinking age. But apparently that's what you get for the girl who has everything, as MTV will be handing the controls over to Miley Cyrus tomorrow, which is Cyrus' birthday.

Starting at Noon, Cyrus will lord over an eight-hour block of programming that will begin with 21 Candles: Miley's MTV Moments, a compendium of the star's time on the channel and a retrospective look at how she has evolved live on cable TV.

The day will include an extra-long version of the Miley: The Movement documentary from earlier this year as well as episodes of Cyrus' favorite MTV shows Awkward. and Snooki and JWOWW. There will also be a smattering of music videos, and probably 10,000 spins of Cyrus twerking at this year's Video Music Awards.

If the clip below is any indication, 21 Candles: Miley's MTV Moments might be fun. In it, Cyrus flashes back to a question she took about tattoos on TRL back in 2008. The now-tattooed Cyrus reveals that she might not have been 100 percent telling the truth in '08, and lays out her needle philosophy below.

You can have yourself an entire Miley weekend if you like: She'll be performing at the American Music Awards this Sunday night. Stay tuned to the Music Mix for full coverage of that event, which also features Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, One Direction, Mackelmore & Ryan Lewis, TLC, Imagine Dragons, Lady Gaga & R. Kelly, and at least a half dozen other performers.