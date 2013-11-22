'The Commons of Pensacola': EW Review

type Stage Current Status In Season run date 11/21/13 performer Blythe Danner, Sarah Jessica Parker director Lynne Meadow author Amanda Peet

We gave it a B-

In actress-turned-scribe Amanda Peet’s uneven playwriting debut, The Commons of Pensacola, a family copes after the patriarch pulls a Bernie Madoff. It’s nice to see Sarah Jessica Parker back on stage (though she over-embraces the act-by-hair-twirling method). But the show belongs to Blythe Danner as her mom, a dame in denial forced to move to Florida’s Redneck Riviera. She brings class and wit…even when asked to pass gas, then say ”I have no muscle control.” B?

