'The Commons of Pensacola': EW Review

Joan Marcus
Jessica Shaw
November 22, 2013 at 05:00 AM EST

The Commons of Pensacola

type
Stage
Current Status
In Season
run date
11/21/13
performer
Blythe Danner, Sarah Jessica Parker
director
Lynne Meadow
author
Amanda Peet
We gave it a B-

In actress-turned-scribe Amanda Peet’s uneven playwriting debut, The Commons of Pensacola, a family copes after the patriarch pulls a Bernie Madoff. It’s nice to see Sarah Jessica Parker back on stage (though she over-embraces the act-by-hair-twirling method). But the show belongs to Blythe Danner as her mom, a dame in denial forced to move to Florida’s Redneck Riviera. She brings class and wit…even when asked to pass gas, then say ”I have no muscle control.” B?

(Tickets: nycitycenter.org)

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now