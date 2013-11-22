Amanda Bynes ruled mentally competent for DUI trial
A California judge has ruled that Amanda Bynes is mentally competent to stand trial for her DUI case, People reports.
The Easy A actress was set to appear in court on September regarding her April 2012 DUI arrest in West Hollywood. The proceedings were put on hold when her attorney, Richard Hutton, claimed that Bynes was mentally unstable to stand trial. The case was transferred to a mental health court, where a judge ruled on Wednesday that she is mentally competent.
Bynes was placed under psychiatric hold following an incident where she started a small fire in a resident's driveway in Thousand Oaks, Calif in July. In August, her stay at the psychiatric hold was extended after doctors evaluated the actress and told judges she is "gravely disabled as a result of a mental disorder."
