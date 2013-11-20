R. Kelly reveals 'Black Panties' tracklisting, and it is a doozy

Looking for the perfect stocking stuffer that says, “Still Feelin’ On Yo Booty”? Then R. Kelly’s your man.
R&B’s reigning mad genius recently revealed two outrageous covers for his upcoming album Black Panties (one is above; see the other here), and now he’s revealing the tracklist, which gives us plenty more to think about.
In addition to the established songs “Throw This Money on You,” “My Story,” and “Cookie,” Kelly’s new effort will feature appearances from Kelly Rowland, Jeezy, and his fellow bedroom gangsta Ludacris. The deluxe edition will also bring Juicy J, Migos, and Future into the fold. It looks like his Lady Gaga duet “Do What U Want,” which appears on her ARTPOP, won’t be included.
As for the song titles, well, they’re definitely something to behold. Check it all out below:
01. Legs Shakin’ (ft. Ludacris)
02. Cookie
03. Throw This Money on You
04. Prelude
05. Marry the Pussy
06. You Deserve Better
07. Genius
08. All the Way (ft. Kelly Rowland)
09. My Story (ft. 2 Chainz)
10. Right Back
11. Spend That (ft. Jeezy)
12. Crazy Sex
13. Shut Up
14. Tear It Up (ft. Future) [deluxe edition]
15. Show Ya Pussy (ft. Migos and Juicy J) [deluxe edition]
16. Physical [deluxe edition]
17. Every Position [deluxe edition]
Black Panties is due out Dec. 10.
