R. Kelly reveals 'Black Panties' tracklisting, and it is a doozy

Looking for the perfect stocking stuffer that says, “Still Feelin’ On Yo Booty”? Then R. Kelly’s your man.

R&B’s reigning mad genius recently revealed two outrageous covers for his upcoming album Black Panties (one is above; see the other here), and now he’s revealing the tracklist, which gives us plenty more to think about.

In addition to the established songs “Throw This Money on You,” “My Story,” and “Cookie,” Kelly’s new effort will feature appearances from Kelly Rowland, Jeezy, and his fellow bedroom gangsta Ludacris. The deluxe edition will also bring Juicy J, Migos, and Future into the fold. It looks like his Lady Gaga duet “Do What U Want,” which appears on her ARTPOP, won’t be included.

As for the song titles, well, they’re definitely something to behold. Check it all out below:

01. Legs Shakin’ (ft. Ludacris)

02. Cookie

03. Throw This Money on You

04. Prelude

05. Marry the Pussy

06. You Deserve Better

07. Genius

08. All the Way (ft. Kelly Rowland)

09. My Story (ft. 2 Chainz)

10. Right Back

11. Spend That (ft. Jeezy)

12. Crazy Sex

13. Shut Up

14. Tear It Up (ft. Future) [deluxe edition]

15. Show Ya Pussy (ft. Migos and Juicy J) [deluxe edition]

16. Physical [deluxe edition]

17. Every Position [deluxe edition]

Black Panties is due out Dec. 10.