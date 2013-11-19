Yes, Virginia, R2-D2 will be in 'Star Wars Episode VII'
At long last, we can confirm a piece of casting news for Star Wars Episode VII. Lucasfilm has officially announced that R2-D2 will be in the 2015 sequel, which is certainly good news for everyone who
was desperately praying that the new movie would adhere closely to the franchise's key tropes rather than taking any bold steps into a new direction loves astromech droids.
Coming one week after the company tweeted an image of the lovable droid flanked by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and champion rebootsman J.J. Abrams, the announcement explains that the R2 in the picture was actually created by über-fans Lee Towersey and Oliver Steeples. Both Towersey and Steeples will join the Creature Effects team for Episode VII — so thanks a lot, Mom and Dad, for making me do my homework instead of letting me build a life-size R2-D2 out of LEGOs.
It's unclear if longtime human-inside-the-droid Kenny Baker will be involved at all. It's also unclear if R2 will just be there to make an Old Spock-esque cameo, or if he'll be assuming a lead role once again. Also, the announcement says that there is apparently something called the R2-D2 Builders Club, which builds fully functioning astromech droids. So it's very unclear why you and I don't have astromech droids of our very own right now. You know, to navigate our cars and provide witty beep-boop background banter.
