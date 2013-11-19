Kanye West makes Kim Kardashian star of 'Bound 2': Watch it here

Kanye West is on quite the charm offensive.

Yesterday, ‘Ye dropped by a college in Boston — well, not in Boston, but nearby — to give not only a surprisingly self-deprecating speech but also free tickets to his Yeezus tour stop at TD Garden.

Then, this morning, he stopped by Ellen‘s studio to premiere his latest video for “Bound 2,” starring his fiancée Kim Kardashian, who rides on a motorcycle with her man and without a helmet.

Oh, and she’s topless.

And with that, let’s get straight to the video:

Yeezy’s visit also involved a conversation with his host about his love for Kim, among other things. Check out that portion below:

