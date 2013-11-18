'Selfie' beats out 'twerk' for Oxford Word of the Year

We are a generation obsessed with abbrevs. So why wouldn’t we take something regal-sounding, like “self portrait,” and turn it into something we can easily text or hashtag? Enter the “selfie.”

Sure, selfies aren’t typically as refined as, say, a Van Gogh self portrait, but they are a trend, so much so in fact that “selfie” beat out “twerk” for Oxford Dictionaries 2013 word of the year. Selfie, which Oxford claims was first introduced to the lexicon in 2002, is now officially a word of the English language, where it sits beside 2012’s “GIF.”

So in honor of the word of the year, we’re taking a quick trip down a selfie-filled memory lane. The art of the selfie is something many celebs have perfected over the past year. First up, there are those who take the traditional, long-armed approach, like say, Miley Cyrus.