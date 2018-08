Season five of Glee has already seen guest turns from stars like Demi Lovato and Adam Lambert. Now this week’s installment, “Moving Out,” features supermodel Tyra Banks as Bichette, the head of a New York modeling agency who may have interest in Sam (Chord Overstreet) after he graduates from McKinley. EW has an exclusive behind the scenes look at the episode, which is also a musical tribute to Billy Joel, airing Thursday, Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. on Fox.