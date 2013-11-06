Taylor Swift assembles country supergroup for CMA Awards

Taylor Swift assembled her very own country-music Avengers at tonight’s CMA Awards, putting a twist on the title track from her hit album Red with the supergroup.

Swift was joined by Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, Sam Bush, Edgar Meyer, and Eric Carken, who played and sang backup for the relative rookie. Swift teased earlier this week that the performance would be “life-alteringly cool,” and we’re pretty sure country fans would concur. Watch the “Red” performance below: