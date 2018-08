Kanye West resumes Yeezus tour, reschedules several dates

He is risen! Except in Vancouver, Montreal, Minneapolis, and St. Louis. (Logistics, man. Sorry.)

Following a tour bus accident last week in Vancouver that severely damaged stage equipment, including a custom video truss and 60-foot circular LED screen, Kanye’s Yeezus tour is back on, per official word from his camp.

The tour resumes Nov. 16 in Philadelphia and wraps in Toronto on Dec. 23; three of the missed dates have been rescheduled, though four won’t be able to be made up.

See the full statement and new dates below:

THE YEEZUS TOUR WILL RESUME ITS SCHEDULED ROUTING ON SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16TH AT THE WELLS FARGO CENTER IN PHILADELPHIA, PA.

THE CHICAGO, TORONTO, AND DETROIT DATES HAVE BEEN RESCHEDULED (SEE RESCHEDULED DATES BELOW).

DUE TO ROUTING LOGISTICS, THE VANCOUVER, DENVER, COLUMBUS, MONTREAL, MINNEAPOLIS AND ST. LOUIS SHOWS HAVE BEEN CANCELLED.

11 16 13 PHILADELPHIA, PA WELLS FARGO CENTER#

11 17 13 BOSTON, MA TD GARDEN#

11 19 13 BROOKLYN, NY BARCLAYS CENTER#

11 20 13 BROOKLYN, NY BARCLAYS CENTER+

11 21 13 WASHINGTON, DC VERIZON CENTER#

11 23 13 NEW YORK, NY MADISON SQUARE GARDEN#

11 24 13 NEW YORK, NY MADISON SQUARE GARDEN+

11 27 13 NASHVILLE, TN BRIDGESTONE ARENA#

11 29 13 MIAMI, FL AMERICANAIRLINES ARENA#

11 30 13 TAMPA, FL TAMPA BAY TIMES FORUM#

12 01 13 ATLANTA, GA PHILIPS ARENA#

12 03 13 KANSAS CITY, MO SPRINT CENTER#

12 05 13 NEW ORLEANS, LA NEW ORLEANS ARENA#

12 06 13 DALLAS, TX AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER#

12 07 13 HOUSTON, TX TOYOTA CENTER#

12 08 13 SAN ANTONIO, TX AT&T CENTER#

12 10 13 PHOENIX, AZ US AIRWAYS CENTER#

12 13 13 ANAHEIM, CA HONDA CENTER

12 17 13 CHICAGO, IL UNITED CENTER#

12 18 13 CHICAGO, IL UNITED CENTER#

12 19 13 DETROIT, MI PALACE OF AUBURN HILLS#

12 22 13 TORONTO, ONT. AIR CANADA CENTRE#

12 23 13 TORONTO, ONT. AIR CANADA CENTRE#

# WITH KENDRICK LAMAR

+ WITH A TRIBE CALLED QUEST