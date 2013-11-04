'The Voice': Which coach has the most valuable team? -- POLL

type TV Show genre Reality TV, Music run date 04/26/11 performer Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys broadcaster NBC seasons 14 Current Status In Season

The live rounds begin tonight! After two exciting knockout rounds last week, the top 20 singers are settled and the coaches have their five final picks. Have you found yourself aligning with any particular teams this early in the game? Do you fancy Blake’s army of country and soul singers? Or Christina’s band of divas and diva-men? This time around, instead of the coaches deciding our fair singers’ fates, it’s you, America. Read on for a crash course on the teams and vote for your favorites.

Here’s a refresher on the Season 5 teams:

TEAM ADAM

(Will Champlin, Tessanne Chin, James Wolpert, Grey, and Preston Pohl)

Is this the team to beat this season?

MVP(s): From the beginning, Tessanne Chin has blown us away with her power ballads, charming personality, and that delicious Jamaican accent — she’s definitely the “bread and butter” of Adam’s team. A close second is James Wolpert, Apple aficionado, ’50s style savant, and man with the mysterious vibrato. Though this four-chair-turner had a problematic last performance, he’s clearly a coach favorite. And due to the depth of Adam’s team, we can’t not talk about the perfect smokiness of Preston Pohl’s voice.Dark Horse: Will Champlin. He showed he can be a clutch performer during last week’s knockout rounds, during which he whipped out some vocal stylings he hadn’t showcased before.

TEAM BLAKE

(Shelbie Z., Cole Vosbury, Nic Hawk, Austin Jenckes, and Ray Boudreaux)

Soul and country is the name of Blake’s game. Will Shelbie be his new Danielle Bradbery?

MVP: Austin Jenckes’ industrial-grade pipes overpower anyone who dare sing next to him, with or without his guitar.

Dark Horse(s): Nic Hawk has skitted by the competition without having the power vocals of his teammates, but by the strength of his singing style and personality. Ray Boudreaux is also someone to watch for. He’s delivered consistent soul-inspired performances.

TEAM CHRISTINA

(Stephanie Anne Johnson, Matthew Schuler, Jacquie Lee, Olivia Henken, and Josh Logan)

Sure, Xtina’s got her diva-belters, but her male singers just may take her to the top.

MVP: Matthew Schuler. After last week’s transcendent rendition of Florence and the Machine’s “Cosmic Love,” this fastest-four-chair-turn in Voice history is going to be tough to beat.

Dark Horse: Stephanie Anne Johnson. She was stolen back by Christina and really impressed the judges with her different take on Norah Jones’ “Don’t Know Why.”

TEAM CEE LO

(Tamara Chauniece, Amber Nicole, Kat Robichaud, Caroline Pennell, and Jonny Gray)

Girls run the world on Cee Lo’s team. He’s got every volume of female vocal, from the singer-songwriter, to the powerhouse, to the soul singer. Jonny Gray is in good company.

MVP: Caroline Pennell knows exactly who she is as a singer. Blake told her: “You’re the best that there is this season.” But while her confidence in her musical identity is solid, it may also be her downfall if Cee Lo chooses a song for her that’s not in the coffeehouse genre.

Dark Horse: Jonny Gray doesn’t have the most muscular voice, but he has an interesting enough vibrato and stage presence to keep America watching.

Your turn, PopWatchers: Who do you think has the strongest team overall? And who do you think are the singers we should keep our eyes on and eventually the singer who can win it all? Vote below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Voice fans: Stick with EW this week as we give you the chance to pick each of the finalists’ official photos after the Top 12 is revealed on Thursday. Your favorite pictures will be featured on NBC.com! Stay tuned…