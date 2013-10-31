Ellie Kemper in new Tina Fey comedy at NBC

Ellie Kemper is officially returning to NBC: The Office actress will star in a new sitcom written and produced by 30 Rock‘s Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.

The network has ordered straight-to-series 13 episodes of new comedy for next fall. The series will center on a woman (Kemper) who “escapes from a doomsday cult and starts life over in New York City.”

“Tina and Robert, who cemented their partnership on 30 Rock, have created a new signature comedy for us that is audacious, emotional, and clever,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. “While tapping into very relatable themes, there isn’t anything like this anywhere else on television. NBC has been their home for many years and we’re so happy that they’ve found another way to push the comedy envelope for us.”

Added Jennifer Salke, President, NBC Entertainment: “Original voices like Tina and Robert don’t come along very often and we wanted them back on the air as soon as possible. And to have them working with Ellie Kemper — who we watched grow up on The Office’from supporting player to leading actress — puts the whole package together. We feel fortunate to be in business with this entire creative team on something so funny, unique, and attention-getting.”