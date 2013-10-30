James Blake wins U.K.'s Mercury music prize

type Music Current Status In Season

Classically trained musician James Blake has won this year’s Mercury Prize, Britain’s eclectic music award.

Blake beat nominees including the band Arctic Monkeys, a previous winner, and rock icon David Bowie to the 20,000 pound ($32,000) prize with his second album, “Overgrown.”

A total of 12 acts were nominated for this year’s award, which is open to acts from Britain and Ireland.

The prize has a reputation for rewarding new talent, though bookies had made the veteran Bowie one of the favorites to take the trophy this year.

Other nominees this year included solo artists Laura Marling, Jon Hopkins and Laura Mvula, electronic duo Disclosure and bands Rudimental, Savages, Foals and Villagers.

Blake thanked his parents as he accepted the award Wednesday at the Roundhouse in London.