GOP official ousted after 'Daily Show'
Don Yelton, a Republican county official from North Carolina, has resigned his post after his Wednesday night appearance on The Daily Show, in which he made meandering and awkward racial remarks while discussing new state voting laws. Daily Show correspondent Aasif Mandvi had traveled to North Carolina to investigate the effects of the Supreme Court overturning a key provision of the Voting Rights Act, and Yelton was interviewed as a supporter of the state’s new voter ID laws.
During their chat, Yelton claimed that the law was not racist, but when it came to discussing himself, Yelton wasn’t so sure. Responding to a statement — not a question, but a statement — from Mandvi that Yelton was not racist, he paused before replying, “Well, I’ve been called a bigot before.” However, “one of my best friends is black.”
He then went on to reference “lazy blacks” and even mention the N-word more than once. He continued to talk until Mandvi finally stopped him with, “You know that we can hear you, right?” Yelton was well aware.
After the video went viral, the Buncombe County Republican Party asked Yelton to resign, in a statement:
The call for resignation was quickly followed by one from the state GOP. Yelton, speaking with Pete Kaliner on WWNC-570 radio, said that he had resigned.
Watch the segment below, in which Yelton explains how the law will “kick Democrats in the butt”:
