'Scandal': Scott Foley talks Jake haters with Josh Malina

By Sandra Gonzalez
Updated October 24, 2013 at 12:00 PM EDT
Scandal

Jake Ballard is one of the most polarizing characters on ABC’s Scandal. Either you love him or you really, really don’t.

Regardless, the man behind the character, Scott Foley, is a nice guy. And in today’s edition of EW’s behind-the-scenes video series Josh Cam, Josh Malina takes you into Foley’s trailer for a candid chat about Jake, haters, and…e-cigarettes.

Watch below for more, but be warned, this week’s episode ends on a cliffhanger!

Have you missed an installment of Josh Cam? Don’t fret: You can check them all out below.

