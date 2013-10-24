Arcade Fire's 'Reflektor' now streaming in full -- hear it here

Mary Ellen Matthews
Nick Catucci
July 27, 2017 at 07:25 AM EDT

Reflektor

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
music label
Merge
genre
Rock

Do you have one hour, 25 minutes and 16 seconds? If so, you can now hear Arcade Fire’s Reflektor in its entirety. (It should take you a bit less time to read my somewhat skeptical review of the album.)

The new teaser comes with an album-length lyric video that shows people dancing. They are not the same people who were pranked at Arcade Fire’s show this past weekend in Brooklyn. They are, in fact, Brazilian—the footage seems to have been taken from the 1959 movie Black Orpheus. (One of the songs on the album is called “It’s Never Over [Oh Orpheus].”)

Now that you’re, you know, actually hearing the album, let us know what you think of it!

