Jhumpa Lahiri, Thomas Pynchon named National Book Awards finalists

There are quite a few famous names among the National Book Award finalists, which were announced this morning. Among the fiction contenders are Pulitzer Prize-winner Jhumpa Lahiri for her novel The Lowland and the famously press-shy Thomas Pynchon for Bleeding Edge. Even the least known novelist, Rachel Kushner, has been a finalist before. See below for the entire shortlist in all four categories:

Fiction

Rachel Kushner, The Flamethrowers

Jhumpa Lahiri, The Lowland

James McBride, The Good Lord Bird

Thomas Pynchon, Bleeding Edge

George Saunders, Tenth of December

Nonfiction

Jill Lepore, Book of Ages: The Life and Opinions of Jane Franklin

Wendy Lower, Hitler’s Furies: German Women in the Nazi Killing Fields

George Packer, The Unwinding: An Inner History of the New America

Alan Taylor, The Internal Enemy: Slavery and War in Virginia, 1772-1832

Lawrence Wright, Going Clear: Scientology, Hollywood, & the Prison of Belief

Young People’s Literature

Kathi Appelt, The True Blue Scouts of Sugar Man Swamp

Cynthia Kadohata, The Thing About Luck

Tom McNeal, Far Far Away

Meg Rosoff, Picture Me Gone

Gene Luen Yang, Boxers & Saints

Poetry:

Frank Bidart, Metaphysical Dog

Lucie Brock-Broido, Stay, Illusion

Adrian Matejka,The Big Smoke

Matt Rasmussen, Black Aperture

Mary Szybist, Incarnadine