Fred Armisen interviews, plays with the Clash

As far as SNL characters go, Fred Armisen’s Ian Rubbish persona is remarkably well realized. Not only does the fake British punk have an official site where you can download classics like “Hey Maggie Thatcher,” he even managed to interview and perform with his idols: the Clash.

Packaged as a documentary titled “The Clash: The Last Gang In Town,” the Funny or Die video has Rubbish comparing notes with Mick Jones and Paul Simonon about their shared memories of the U.K. punk scene’s salad days. “We had a song called ‘White Riot As Well,'” Armisen, who really was a musician in a past life, tells the Clash.

It’s all fun stuff, but the best part is when Rubbish ropes Jones and Simonon to play his song “Hey Policeman!” with him. Watch Armisen try not to pee his tight black jeans in the video below:

Who else thinks Ian Rubbish should get his own feature-length film? Hey, movies have certainly been given to much lesser SNL characters before…