On the Books: Printing faux pas in new 'Bridget Jones'

type Movie Current Status In Season

Today’s books news kicks off with a goof that’s worthy of its title character, while in other news, McDonald has replaced Happy Meals toys with books about nutrition. Read on for more headlines:

In what can only be described as a “Bridget” moment, Random Penguin accidentally published some copies of the latest Bridget Jones novel Mad About the Boy with 40 pages of actor David Jason’s memoir My Life. [The Guardian]

Following up on Alice Munro’s Nobel Prize in Literature win from yesterday: Canadian author Margaret Atwood celebrated Munro’s work, while Deborah Treisman, Munro’s editor at The New Yorker, reflected on the writer’s work in an essay.

Would you like books with your Big Mac? McDonald’s plans to distribute books reportedly written by an advertising firm instead of toys with its Happy Meals for two weeks next month. [NPR]

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Batman comics, DC Entertainment will be publishing a weekly comic book, Batman Eternal, next spring. [AP]

Bill O’Reilly’s Killing Jesus — which he claims he wrote after being inspired by the Holy Ghost — reached the No. 1 spot on USA Today‘s Best-Selling Books list. [USA Today]

And finally, your debate of the day: Are women better written by children’s authors? Kate Mosse thinks so. [The Telegraph]