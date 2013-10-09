'American Hustle' trailer: Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale in 70s style

Francois Duhamel
Lindsey Bahr
October 09, 2013 at 12:00 PM EDT

American Hustle

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
runtime
138 minutes
Limited Release Date
12/13/13
performer
Amy Adams, Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence
director
David O. Russell
distributor
Sony Pictures Entertainment
genre
Drama

Everything is cloaked in the gritty, suffocating glamour of sequins, cigarette smoke, high-stakes cons and hairspray in the newest trailer for David O. Russell’s American Hustle. Stars Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, Jennifer Lawrence, and Amy Adams are in perfect 1970s form — especially Cooper in those hair curlers.

Russell’s ensemble drama follows a con artist (Bale) and his partner (Adams) as they team up with an eager FBI agent (Cooper) to expose other players of the Camden, New Jersey underworld. Lawrence is all grown up in the trailer below and Jeremy Renner, Robert De Niro, and Louis C.K. also appear in the star-studded period pic.

Check out the latest trailer, featuring the Electric Light Orchestra anthem “10538 Overture.”

American Hustle hits theaters Dec. 25, just in time for awards season.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now