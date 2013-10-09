'American Hustle' trailer: Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale in 70s style

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 138 minutes Limited Release Date 12/13/13 performer Amy Adams, Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence director David O. Russell distributor Sony Pictures Entertainment genre Drama

Everything is cloaked in the gritty, suffocating glamour of sequins, cigarette smoke, high-stakes cons and hairspray in the newest trailer for David O. Russell’s American Hustle. Stars Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, Jennifer Lawrence, and Amy Adams are in perfect 1970s form — especially Cooper in those hair curlers.

Russell’s ensemble drama follows a con artist (Bale) and his partner (Adams) as they team up with an eager FBI agent (Cooper) to expose other players of the Camden, New Jersey underworld. Lawrence is all grown up in the trailer below and Jeremy Renner, Robert De Niro, and Louis C.K. also appear in the star-studded period pic.

Check out the latest trailer, featuring the Electric Light Orchestra anthem “10538 Overture.”

American Hustle hits theaters Dec. 25, just in time for awards season.