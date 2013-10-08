'Orange Is the New Black' cast members reenact 'Scandal' moment

Taystee and Crazy Eyes as Olivia and her ridiculously intimidating father? Turns out, the cast of Orange Is the New Black is full of Scandal-loving Gladiators, and the proof is in the pudding a video Danielle Brooks (Taystee) posted on Instagram.

In what appears to be a break between takes (considering both of them are in full OITNB costume), Brooks and co-star Uzo Aduba (Crazy Eyes) take on the roles of Olivia Pope and her monster of a father by reenacting the “twice as good” speech from last week’s season 3 Scandal premiere.

Watch their version below:

What do you think, PopWatchers? Do Brooks and Aduba do Olivia and her father justice? And is there anything better than when two TV shows you love also love each other?!