'Breaking Bad' actor RJ Mitte joins 'Switched at Birth'

Forget Albuquerque — Walt Jr. is heading to Kansas.

RJ Mitte has been cast in a recurring role on ABC Family’s Switched at Birth. He’ll play Campbell, a pre-med college student paralyzed by a snowboarding accident who works in the free clinic with Daphne (Katie LeClerc). Perhaps the two can bond over a breakfast at the clinic?

“We are thrilled to cast such a phenomenal and unique actor as RJ,” said Switched at Birth creator/executive producer Lizzy Weiss said in a release. “Our show is about diversity and telling stories about people from all walks of life, and when we created the part of Campbell, we knew RJ was the perfect person to embody him. The character is charismatic, funny, and a bit of a ladies’ man, and we think Breaking Bad fans will enjoy seeing Walt, Jr. in a totally different light.”

“I love Switched at Birth, it’s super exciting to work with such an awesome cast,” Mitte added in the same release.

Switched at Birth will return for its third season in January.